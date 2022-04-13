Case of driver charged in death of London Girl Guide in court

The matter involving a 76-year-old woman charged in connection with the roadside death of an eight-year-old Girl Guide was briefly dealt with in court Wednesday and put over to another date.

Petronella McNorgan faces several charges including criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

In November, several members of a Girl Guide group were walking along Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road in London, Ont. when a vehicle left the road and struck and killed eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp and injured seven others.

The case will be back in court on May 25.