Case of eastern Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to September
Staff
The Canadian Press
The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been adjourned until next month.
Ontario Provincial Police have accused Dr. Brian Nadler of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital earlier this year.
Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Police have said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.
Nadler received bail in July and his lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.
His case is next up in court in L'Orignal, Ont., on Sept. 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.
