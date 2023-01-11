Case of equine herpes found in Waterloo region: OMAFRA

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) said it has been notified a case of equine herpes has been found in Waterloo region.

In a post on Monday, the government agency said it was notified on Jan. 5 of a confirmed case of equine herpes myeloencephalopathy (EHM), caused by equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) infection, was found at a premise in the Region of Waterloo.

“A mature mare was examined and treated by a veterinarian after presenting with incoordination, which rapidly deteriorated,” the provincial government said. “The premises is under veterinary supervision, including biosecurity protocols, and voluntary movement restrictions have been implemented by the facility manager.”

The provincial government said in the alert that EHV-1 does not pose a threat to public health or food safety.

According to the provincial government, EHV-1 infection is easily spread to other horses by nose-to-nose or close contact with an infected horse, by sharing contaminated equipment, including bits, buckets and towels or by the clothing and hands of people who have recently had contact with an infected horse.

The agency said it is important to restrict movement for 21 days of both horses and people who have worked with them.