Case of Legionnaires' disease reported in Moncton area
Another case of Legionnaires' disease is being reported in the Moncton, N.B., area.
Few details are being released, but health officials did say the source hasn’t been determined.
One person died in August, after an outbreak earlier in the month. In all, nine people came down with the disease.
Regional Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Yves Leger, said at the time, testing of the patients who contracted the disease provided more questions than answers.
Leger said the lack of connection between cases meant there was likely more than one source.
Cooling towers in the city were originally suspected as the source of the latest outbreak.
Public health says 42 sites were identified and 69 cooling towers were tested across Moncton, with seven showing levels of legionella bacteria requiring immediate cleaning and disinfection.
During the 2019 Legionnaires' outbreak in Moncton, Leger strongly recommended a water cooling tower registry, as well as maintenance regulations, be implemented across New Brunswick to help mitigate the risk of future outbreaks.
More than two years after recommendations were made, health officials in Fredericton say one is in the works.
