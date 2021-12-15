Case of man accused of throwing gravel at PM put over

After a brief court hearing Wednesday, the case against Shane Marshall was put over until Jan. 26.

Marshall, 25, of St. Thomas, Ont. is charged with one count of assault for allegedly throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The incident happened during a campaign stop in London on Sept. 6 when Trudeau was confronted by a large group of protesters.

At the time, Marshall was the president of the Elgin-Middlesex-London Riding Association for the People's Party of Canada. He was later removed from the role.

Marshall did not appear in court, but was represented by his lawyer during the virtual appearance.

The case was put over to allow for additional disclosure.

- With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella