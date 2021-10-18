Case of missing 11-year-old has OPP appealing for information: Major Crimes assisting

It has been nearly two days since 11-year-old Lilly Krantz was reported missing in Perth County.

Perth County OPP are appealing to the public for information about here whereabouts and her wellbeing.

The Perth County OPP Major Crime Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Lilly was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It is believed she left a residence on Perth Line 33 in Perth East sometime during the night.

She is described as 4'5", slender, with brown hair that is shaved on the left, and long on the right.

At the time she was believed to be wearing black tights, a tank top, and possibly a black hoodie with the letters "TNA" in blue writing. She may also have a backpack in her possession.

The Perth County OPP is asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lilly KRANTZ to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.