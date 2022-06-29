Case of monkeypox confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit has confirmed a case of monkeypox in the region.

The health unit said the individual lives and works mainly in Toronto, where he "most likely" became infected.

By June 22, Public Health Ontario confirmed 33 cases in the province, 28 of those in Toronto.

Associate medical officer of health Colin Lee said the risk to the general population remains low, noting the virus does not appear to be circulating in Simcoe Muskoka.

"Monkeypox is usually a mild illness, and treatment focuses on relieving symptoms," the health unit said.

It can affect anyone of any age, gender or sexual orientation, but Lee said the virus is currently predominantly spreading among gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.

The virus spreads through close contact with an infected person, their clothing or linens. The most common symptoms include a skin rash, oral or genital lesions, swollen lymph nodes, fever or chills.

Anyone diagnosed with monkeypox must isolate until all the scabs have fallen off and healed, typically two to four weeks.

Anyone who develops symptoms or has come into contact with a suspected or known case should contact their health care provider.