Case of Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in Kingston area

A resident in the Kingston, Ont. area who has tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern has no recent travel history.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit announced the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the region on Wednesday.

"KFL&A Public Health continues to investigate the COVID-19 case to identify transmission," said the health unit, providing no other details about the case.

"Please be diligent and continue to adhere to public health measures leading into the holiday season," said medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza in a statement. "The continued efforts of individuals and families to limit or avoid social gatherings, screen daily for symptoms and stay home if you have any symptoms will help our community limit the spread of Omicron."

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

Fourteen of the 101 new cases involved residents aged 5 to 11, while 50 cases involved residents aged 18 to 29.

Eighty-eight new cases of the virus were reported in the Kingston region on Thursday.

Public Health Ontario has reported 31 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of concern across Ontario, including four in Ottawa.

The four cases in Ottawa were all linked to travel.

