Case of Peter Nygard put over to April 20 in Toronto
The case of disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will return to a Toronto courtroom April 20.
Nygard was charged in Toronto last fall with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in alleged incidents dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.
He also faces sex-related charges in the United States, and federal Justice Minister David Lametti has said that while Nygard would be extradited to the U.S., it will only happen after the cases against him in Canada are resolved.
Nygard was charged in Quebec this week with sexual assault and forcible confinement relating to alleged offences involving the same victim between Nov. 1, 1997, and Nov. 15, 1998.
His lawyer appeared briefly in a virtual courtroom Wednesday, when the Toronto case was put over for three weeks.
Nygard has denied all the allegations against him.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.
