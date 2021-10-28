Case of workers challenging Toronto hospital network's vaccine mandate in court
The case of unvaccinated workers challenging a Toronto hospital network's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is set to be in court today.
Last week, Ontario Superior Court Justice Sean Dunphy issued a temporary injunction that paused enforcement of the hospital network's deadline for staff to be immunized.
The University Health Network had said that any staff members who didn't receive both shots by Oct. 22 would lose their jobs.
The temporary injunction, which will expire this week unless an extension is granted, only applies to the employees involved in the case.
Dunphy is set to hear arguments today on whether the court has jurisdiction in the matter.
The hospital network's vaccine mandate goes beyond the province's policy, which requires health and education workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested regularly.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.
