Cases climb again as MLHU reports 126 new COVID-19 cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 126 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths Wednesday.

The total marks a return to the weekend's higher case counts after two days of daily totals in the 70s. The previous three days saw a daily average of just over 120 cases.

The region now has a total of 7,825 cases, with 948 active, 6,687 resolved and 190 deaths. There are nine confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases and 466 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is handling nine staff and 27 inpatients positive for COVID-19, with 12 in intensive care, of which seven are from other regions.

There are outbreaks at two health care facilities and five elementary and secondary schools.

Meanwhile health officials provided updated totals Tuesday for cases associated with Western University residences, of which six are in active outbreak:

Essex Hall –five cases

Delaware Hall – six cases

Elgin Hall – nine cases

Ontario Hall – 14 cases

Medway-Sydenham Hall – 19 cases

Saugeen-Maitland Hall - 30 cases and two probable

However, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie emphasized that cases associated with off-campus parties and outbreaks are much higher.

"Those are essentially dwarfed by the cases outside of residence, so cases and outbreaks that have been associated with social events off campus at post-secondary or various places have created more cases than those in residence, so both of those are concerning trends."

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 112 active, 2,920 total, 2,739 resolved, 69 deaths, 95 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 118 active, 1,724 total, 1,562 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 21 active, 1,439 total, 1,367 resolved, 51 deaths, 20 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 63 active, 871 total, 804 resolved, three deaths (fourth death was resident who acquired and was treated outside of region), 63 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 129 active, 2,940 total, 2,759 resolved, 52 deaths (one new), 170 variants

Lambton Public Health has now opened registration for the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 60 and older, as well as adults with higher risk health conditions. Full details are here.

Ontario reported more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in several months, and 17 more deaths.