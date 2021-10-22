Cases climb again as MLHU reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily total since the beginning of the month, but no new deaths.

Cases have remained in the double digits since the region saw a one-day drop at the beginning of the week to a case count not seen since before the start of the fourth wave.

The region now has 14,370 cases in total and 245 deaths, with 14,002 cases resolved leaving 123 active.

Friday's count raises the seven-day moving average of daily cases up to 14.9 from 12.7 on Thursday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 27.2 per cent are among the fully vaccinated, who also account for 25 per cent of hospitalizations and 22.2 per cent of deaths.

The caseload remains steady at the London Health Sciences Centre, which is reporting six patients with COVID-19 for a second day.

While the Thames Valley District School Board reported a slew of new cases late Thursday, there is only one ongoing outbreak in a school in the region at Our Lady of the Pillar Academy.

On Thursday, the MLHU gave a preview of the upcoming rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for those ages five to 11, which could start as soon as December.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 82 active, 4,569 total, 4,397 resolved, 90 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 16 active, 2,379 total, 2,336 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 30 active, 3,003 total, 2,918 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 19 active, 2,292 total, 2,207 resolved, 66 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 15 new, 97 active, 4,127 total, 3,960 resolved, 70 deaths

Across Ontario, health officials reported 492 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths on Friday.