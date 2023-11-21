Casey Torres takes over for Jerrod Smith behind Spitfires bench

After watching his team win only four times in the first 21 games of the OHL season, Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler pulled the plug on Jerrod Smith’s short tenure as head coach Monday.

“When I see some of our games we've played and looking at our personnel I think we're better than four wins in 21 hockey games,” Bowler said.

With his team mired in an eight-game losing streak, Bowler felt it was time to make the move after serious thought.

He named Casey Torres as interim head coach of the team.

“That’s all we have set in place today. For our road trip, we have three games coming up on the eastern trip and Casey will be our interim head coach,” Bowler said.

Torres said he takes over with mixed emotions.

“Jerrod is an outstanding human being. I can’t say enough good things about the person,” he said.

Torres didn’t come to Windsor expecting this opportunity to arise but was willing to assume the interim tag.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

Andy Delmore was absent from Tuesday's practice. Bowler confirmed his former assistant coach resigned from his post.

Bowler says there is no timeline to hire assistants.

“These decisions are tough and we're not gonna be quick on any decisions,” Bowler said. “We're gonna be thought provoking and take our time.”

Torres takes over a team that is toiling in the basement of the OHL with four wins in 21 games. The Spits have the worst goals against average in the league having allowed 125 goals. The second worst is Flint with 87 goals against.

“The line I said the other night was we're good enough to be up 6-3 on London but we're also bad enough to lose the game 10-7 so there's enough good things here we just gotta shore up the main deficiencies in our game right now,” said Torres who has coaching experience in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, OHL, the American Hockey League and won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh Penguins as a scout.

The 43-year old feels the team can reverse its fortunes.

“Start with one area at a time and take some baby steps,” Torres said. “Hopefully get some momentum and get back a little bit there on the winning ways.”