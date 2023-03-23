Cash and drugs seized from Windsor home
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Two people are charged after an investigation by Windsor’s Drugs and Guns (DIGS) unit.
Officers seized over $25,000 in cash and drugs from a home in the 1100 block of Church Street on Tuesday.
Using a search warrant, officers found the cash as well as suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and a digital scale.
A 45-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were both arrested at the residence without incident.
Two other people located inside the home were also taken into custody for outstanding warrants unrelated to this case.
-
The red flags to watch out for when investing onlineThe Manitoba Securities Commission is warning the public it has seen a dramatic increase in fraudulent online investment websites.
-
New councillor for South BruceRon Schnurr is coming back to South Bruce council. The Municipality appointed Schnurr, to take over from Mildmay-Carrick councillor, Audrey Bross who resigned in February.
-
Driver hospitalized in critical condition after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMPOne man is in critical condition in hospital after police say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Surrey and struck a median.
-
Strathcona residents say Toronto shelter hotels failed promise of permanent housingAnother hotel-turned-shelter in Toronto has told residents they will have to relocate next month.
-
Popular restaurant chain to open flagship at Yorkdale Shopping CentreEarl’s is opening another location in Toronto this spring.
-
Coutts, Alta., border agents seize $3.6M of methamphetamineAuthorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary resident in connection with the attempted importation of 300 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing.
-
Cemetery running out of room, Sudbury OKs $4M expansionWith a waitlist in place for some burial services, Greater Sudbury has approved a $4 million expansion of the Civic Memorial Mausoleum.
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgiaThe resurrection of Zellers is officially underway in Waterloo region with the Cambridge location opening its doors to a handful of eager fans who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Taxi fares could soon cost more in LethbridgeResidents who rely on taxis in Lethbridge may soon need to pay more, thanks to a city decision.