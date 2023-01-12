Cash and medication stolen from five north-end apartments: Guelph police
Guelph police are investigating after they say at least five apartments have been entered since Monday in the city’s north-end.
In each case, police believe a suspect gained entry to an apartment building before entering residential units when the tenant temporarily stepped out. In a news release, police said the involved buildings are known to primarily house senior citizens and were in the area of Woodlawn Road East and Woolwich Street.
In each case cash and/or medications were stolen. Police believe the incidents are related. Police described one incident where a female claimed she was looking for someone who lived in the building after she was seen leaving a unit. She was described as white, in her mid-twenties, with dark brown hair, a black coat, black backpack and dark glasses.
Anyone will information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
