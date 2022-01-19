Cash back apps to help you reclaim some hard-earned money

In an effort to combat rising inflation, cash back apps are ways shoppers can get back some of their hard earned money.

Extreme couponer and creator of the Instagram account "Living on a Loonie", Kathleen Cassidy, says there are three main apps people in Canada should be using if they want to earn cash back on their grocery and household product purchases.

"Checkout 51, Caddle, and Eclipsa," says Cassidy, who has built an online following of over 17,000 followers from her couponing skills. "These are all apps that you can download to your smartphone, basically make an account, and get savings on your everyday grocery and accessory products."

Cassidy says the apps are free to download and easy to use. After making a purchase, shoppers can add applicable products in the app to their account.

"Basically what you do is you take a picture and upload your receipt, and that money is credited to your account," explains Cassidy. She adds cheques can be mailed out once users hit a minimum amount, usually $20.

For those just looking to start, but not looking to be overwhelmed, Cassidy recommends Eclipsa, as items on offer within the app are not brand specific, like peanut butter.

"It can be purchased at any store and any brand, and again, just upload your receipt and you can get 25 cents cash back for all of those everyday items."

Cassidy says she started extreme couponing in university to save money. When she started on Checkout 51, she would redeem a cash back cheque for $40-50 every couple of months.

"On Checkout 51, in the last few years I've saved over $3000, and that's just one app alone."

The PC Optimum program is another suggestion for those who are less tech savvy or without a smartphone. Shoppers carry a card that can be swiped at President's Choice locations at checkout, which earns points that can be turned into cash back.

"I know a lot of people are a little hesitant because they think it's a lot of effort, but once you add it into your everyday shopping routine it really just becomes a habit."