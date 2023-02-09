B.C. anti-gang unit makes 23 arrests, seizes drugs and guns in trafficking investigation

An eight-month investigation by B.C.'s anti-gang unit into a suspected trafficking operation has led to the arrest of 23 people and a significant seizure of drugs, guns, cars and cash in the northern part of the province.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit announced the results of the probe in a media release Thursday.

“These arrests have resulted in the significant disruption of an entrenched organized crime group in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson,” said BC RCMP Corp. Madonna Saunderson.

In the course of the investigation, authorities say, 13 search warrants were executed. A total of $165,000 in cash was confiscated. Among the drugs seized were 10 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of methamphetamines, three kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms, and 17 kilograms of cannabis. Thirty-four firearms were located, as well as tasers, brass knuckles, ammunition and body armour. The impounded vehicles included a Corvette and a Jaguar.

"This collaborative effort led by CFSEU-BC unveiled an alleged drug trafficking network in the province's North District, giving CFSEU-BC an opportunity to disrupt organized groups causing harm to the communities of the Peace Region,” said Insp. Joel Hussey, Operations Officer for CFESU-BC.

“We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners across the province to target those who pose the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang-related activities."

The 23 people arrested have not yet been identified or charged.