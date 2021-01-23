Charges have been laid against a man following a significant seizure of drugs, cash and illegal weapons and firearms in the town of Didsbury this week.

Didsbury RCMP say a search warrant was executed on a home in the community on Jan. 22 at the culmination of a complex investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

During the search, police found a significant quantity of cash, weapons and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, GHB, hydromorphone (dilaudid), morphine and psyilocybin (magic mushrooms).

Kristopher Ronald Neergaard, 50, is charged with seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking along with 20 firearm-related offences.

"This day is a culmination of a complex investigation and will have a significant impact on the town of Didsbury and surrounding areas," said Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier with the Didbury RCMP in a statement. "It is rewarding when we are approached on scene by residents of our community, personally thanking us for this work."

(Photos supplied by RCMP)

Neergaard was remanded into custody and is expected in Didsbury provincial court on Jan. 25.

The investigation is still ongoing.