Cash register stolen from Lake of Bays business

Huntsville OPP are searching for a person who broke into a Lake of Bays Township business and took off with its cash register on Friday night.

According to police, a man broke into the business on Highway 60 at around 10:20 p.m. and stole a register filled with cash.

OPP describes the suspect as wearing glasses with bulky winter clothing with a hood. Police provided no other details about the man's appearance.

Police believe he could be driving an SUV with round headlights, and tire rims have a five-spoke design.

Huntsville OPP are asking the public for any information about Friday night's break-in.