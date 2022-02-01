Cash register stolen from Lake of Bays business
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
Huntsville OPP are searching for a person who broke into a Lake of Bays Township business and took off with its cash register on Friday night.
According to police, a man broke into the business on Highway 60 at around 10:20 p.m. and stole a register filled with cash.
OPP describes the suspect as wearing glasses with bulky winter clothing with a hood. Police provided no other details about the man's appearance.
Police believe he could be driving an SUV with round headlights, and tire rims have a five-spoke design.
Huntsville OPP are asking the public for any information about Friday night's break-in.
