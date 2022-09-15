Cash register stolen from St. Albert Cora's restaurant

The cash register was stolen from the Cora’s restaurant at City Centre Mall in St. Albert on Wednesday, RCMP say.

Police were called around 11:45 p.m. after the alarm at the business was triggered.

The thief caused damage to the front door and stole several items in addition to the cash register.

The loss to the business has not yet been determined, but is believed to be more than $1,500, police said.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who might have dash cam video to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.