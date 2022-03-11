Cash reward offered for information about 2020 disappearance of Colchester County man

The Nova Scotia government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information about the disappearance of a Colchester County man.

Matthew Simon Harrie was last seen outside his home in Wittenburg, N.S., on Sept. 20, 2020. He was 35 years old at the time.

The RCMP started investigating Harrie’s disappearance on Sept. 26, 2020.

The province says Harrie has not been seen by family or friends since that time, nor has he been in contact with anyone, including his parents, who he regularly spoke with.

Investigators believe people have information that could help them find Harrie.

The case has been added to Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his disappearance.

“When a loved one goes missing, it has ripple effects throughout the community,” said Justice Minister Brad Johns in a news release.

“I urge you to come forward if you think you have information that might help solve this missing person case.”

Anyone with information regarding the case of Matthew Simon Harrie is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.