Cash stolen from place of worship in Kitchener: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating an alleged break and enter at a place of worship in Kitchener.

Police received a report of the break-in on Tuesday, but believe it happened sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said an unknown male gained entry and stole cash in the area of Bridge Street East.

Police included two images of a person they are hoping to identify and speak with in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.