Cash stolen, windows damaged after Breslau restaurants broken into Tuesday morning

Two small businesses in Breslau were broken into Tuesday morning.

Both Pizza la Villa and Little Gryo's were damaged, estimated at $5,000 each.

Rocks were thrown through the front windows, point of sale systems were damaged and cash was stolen.

"I came in this morning, pulled into the parking lot and I noticed that it looked like the door to the pizza place had been broken into and I had a look and saw that the Greek was broken into as well," said Ian Brown, owner of neighbouring businesses Breslau Family Eye Care.

"I followed the glass trail and found the cash box around the side."

The owner of Pizza la Villa shared video surveillance footage with CTV News that shows two masked men casing the building prior to when the windows were smashed.

Business owners say the suspects broke into the plaza's electrical room first and turned off the power.

None of the Breslau Commons businesses were able to open until power was resorted after police arrived.

Customers and nearby residents say they're upset by the theft.

"I am planning to install some cameras at my house because of this, I am a bit concerned," said Vijay Bokala, a customer at Pizza la Villa.

Although Brown was not the victim of Tuesday's break-in, he says his other location has been broken into before and he feels for his neighbours.

"It's very upsetting to you, you never know when these things are going to happen and it's almost like an invasion of personal space," he said.

Both restaurants have since reopened and their debit and credit machines are working again. The businesses are now working to rebound from the financial setback.