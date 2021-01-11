An 18-year-old man has been charged after police say he kicked and punched a cashier during variety store robbery in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say police responded to the robbery at Queen’s Variety Sunday night around 6 p.m.

Through investigation, police learned that the man entered the variety store and stole a folding knife and replica Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup ring.

Police say the cashier was kicked and punched as he attempted to stop the man from leaving the store. The cashier did not require medical attention. The man fled prior to police arrival.

Total value of the theft was estimated at $36.

Officers say they identified the man responsible and he was taken into custody around 9 p.m.

The man of no fixed address has been charged with robbery and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.