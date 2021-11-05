Cashless reminder for Canada-bound travellers using Detroit Windsor Tunnel

The Detroit Windsor Tunnel wants to remind travellers it will continue to remain cashless on the Detroit side of the border for vehicles heading to Canada.

The Canadian side of the border will continue to accept cash tolls through the end of the year, at which point cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment.

Here are the cashless options to pay for the tolls at the tunnel when traveling to Canada:

Nexpress Toll Account

Nexpress Toll is a pre-paid discounted account allowing users to cross the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel hassle free.

For Commuters: Nexpress (dwtunnel.com)

For Commercial Travellers: Nexpress

DWT Mobile App

DWT Mobile is a free app now available for Apple and Android devices

Credit & Debit Cards by utilizing self-service card readers in all lanes

The Tunnel will be fully reopened for vaccinated, non-essential travel to the United States effective Nov. 8.

Prior to crossing the border, visitors to the United States should consult the Department of Homeland Security website to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria to enter the country. American visitors to Canada should continue to consult the Public Health Agency of Canada website for entry eligibility requirements.