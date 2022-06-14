Casings recovered from Hillhurst shooting but no injuries: police

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Hillhurst on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Kensington Road and 14th Street N.W. at around 3:35 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officials with Calgary police say investigators were able to locate casings at the scene but there were no injuries reported.

A nearby school was placed in lockdown as a precautionary measure for a short time while the investigation was under way.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.