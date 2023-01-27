Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening

Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited's new establishment represents a $34.3 million investment into the community, creating 140 new jobs.

"It's great to see Gateway's new Playtime Casino off to such a wonderful start here in Wasaga Beach," Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith said.

"I am so pleased that [Gateway] chose our community to invest and share our confidence in the potential for our town. [It's] not only providing jobs but another reason to visit the beach."

Playtime opened its doors to the public on Nov. 23, 2022.

"We have been warmly welcomed by this community from the day we announced our intention to locate here," said Carrie Kormos, Gateway's chief marketing and communications officer.

"We believe Wasaga Beach has a great future, and our investment here, supported by OLG, is now showing dividends not only in the 140 new jobs we have created, but in establishing a year-round entertainment attraction for both visitors and residents of the beach."

The nearly 25,000-square-foot casino features 250 slot machines and electronic table games. It's also home to MATCH Eatery & Public House, an arcade bar and an outdoor patio.

"It is a real privilege to be able to partner with communities like Wasaga Beach in working with our service providers to deliver capital investment, create jobs, and offer world-class entertainment in a safe and secure environment," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's president and CEO.

"In a little over a month, we have seen how the new Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach has already begun to contribute to the life of the region."

Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank received a $5,000 donation from Gateway Friday, which is the official beneficiary of the GatewayGives charitable donations program.

The food bank already received a portion of the casino's food and beverage sales from MATCH from Dec. 1 - 30.