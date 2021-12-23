Casino may be coming to Oneida Nation of the Thames
CTV News London Reporter
Gerry Dewan
A letter circulated to members indicates Oneida Nation of the Thames is moving towards launching a casino and resort.
A copy of the letter obtained by CTV News London indicates Oneida leadership is partnering with MJM Enterprises Development out of Detroit to develop the facility.
Chief Adrian Chrisjohn says the project will help provide improved emergency response, health care and housing opportunities -- along with a safe drinking water supply.
Mike Malik, an MJM Enterprises representative, is quoted as saying the site has tremendous potential -- located between Highway 402 and Highway 401.
When contacted Chrisjohn declined to comment at this time, saying the letter was intended for members only.
-
These are the top five scams Canadians fell for in 2021Canadians lost more than $100 million due to scams in 2021 and these were the top five tactics that people fell for this year.
-
Drivers lining up before 4 a.m. at COVID-19 testing centre in VancouverBritish Columbia's COVID-19 testing frenzy started early on Thursday, with some test-seekers arriving at a Vancouver collection site before 4 a.m.
-
Rosthern RCMP ask for help finding 48-year-old man missing since OctoberRosthern RCMP are requesting assistance in the search for a 48-year-old man who has been missing since October.
-
Calgary pharmacies see high demand for COVID-19 booster shots, hundreds of appointments canceled amid shortageCalgary pharmacies are struggling to keep up with the high demand for COVID-19 booster shots while some Calgarians say they've had their appointments cancelled.
-
Lake Louise RCMP issue caution about highway travel over holiday weekendAnyone headed west for the holidays is advised to use extreme caution on the roads.
-
ER at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed Dec. 24The emergency department at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed on Dec. 24.
-
How you can watch CTV News at Six on Christmas DayNafeesa Karim is anchoring a special holiday edition of CTV News at Six on Christmas Day, and you can watch it right here.
-
Former LAWC head joins London Police Services BoardThe former head of the London Abused Women's Centre has a new role as a member of the London Police Services Board.
-
B.C. nurses struggling as pandemic continuesWith COVID-19 cases rising across British Columbia and fears the new Omicron variant could overpower the health system, the BC Nurses Union is concerned for its members, who are already overwhelmed from the toll the pandemic has taken on nurses.