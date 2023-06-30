Casino proceeds to fund health centre in Wasaga Beach

The Town of Wasaga Beach plans to use its gambling dollars wisely.

Council has directed staff to establish a fund to use the municipal proceeds from the OLG Playtime Casino to fund a new health centre.

The new community health centre and after-hours clinic could pop up in Wasaga Beach as early as Sept. 1.

"Residents have spoken clearly and consistently on the need for a Wasaga Beach-based medical and after-hours clinic, and that is why this is one of council's top priorities," said Mayor Brian Smith.

"Wasaga Beach is in need of physicians and nurse practitioners to accommodate the number of families in our community without access to a family doctor or routine, preventative health care services," Smith said.

Smith said council members want the casino funds to be used for projects that will benefit the long-term health and well-being of the people in the community and beyond.

"The benefits of this project will extend beyond Wasaga Beach and support the health and well-being of our friends and families in neighbouring communities, including Collingwood, Clearview and Springwater Townships," he said.

The proposed medical centre and after-hours clinic will be a fully equipped, turnkey medical office.

A plan to operate the health centre and after-hours clinic is being developed with the Georgian Bay Family Health Organization. The town would provide administrative staffing and support to ensure its success.

With the support of Georgian Bay Family Health Organization, the community health centre and walk-in clinic could open in early September.

The plan, once approved, is expected to include an after-hours clinic, certified diabetes educators, access to a certified respirator educator and respiratory therapist, support programs for older adults living with frailty, and access to social workers and psychotherapists.