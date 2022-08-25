Canadian singer/songwriter to grace the Casino Rama stage
Canadian singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan will serenade crowds at Casino Rama with an intimate performance in November.
The three-time Grammy and 12 Juno award winner will return to the stage on Nov. 26.
McLachlan has sold over 40 million albums globally and is best known for her soothing tones, with songs like Angel, Building a Mystery, Fallen, Adia, and I Will Remember You.
The Nova Scotia native founded the Lilith Fair tour in 1997, showcasing female artists. It went on to become one of the biggest festivals of the 90s.
Tickets to see Sarah McLachlan go on sale for the general public on Mon., Aug. 29 at noon, and range in price from $80 to $140.
The full fall entertainment lineup, including Culture Club, Air Supply, The Price is Right Live!, and Kim Mitchell and Honeymoon Suite, is available on the Casino Rama website.
