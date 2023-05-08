Casino Rama gaming floor will finally reopen after weeks-long closure: Here's when
Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has confirmed Casino Rama Resorts' gaming floor will reopen on Tuesday.
The announcement comes following the re-opening of 13 Gateway casinos throughout the province last week, with some of those casinos including Gateway Casinos Innisfil and Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach.
Gateway Casinos and Entertainment says Casino Rama Resorts's gaming floor will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, with slots and table games re-opening for customers.
- RELATED | Ontario casino ransomware attack 'as bad as it gets,' expert says
- RELATED | Phased reopening plan in place for Ont. casinos following cyber attack
The announcement comes weeks after Gateway Casinos and Entertainment announced it would temporarily close all 13 Ontario casinos due to a cyber threat.
Gateway Casinos and Entertainment says some of the food outlets will also re-open, including the weirs, st. Germain's steakhouse, and centre bar. At the same time, simcoe yard house and the buffet are expected to re-open later in the week.
