Casino Rama takes it back to the 90s with performance lineup

Casino Rama is going back in time with performances by some of the biggest hits from the 90s.

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, 54-40, Sugarhill Gang, The Northern Pikes and Young MC will take to the stage for the I Love The 90s Tour, kicking off on March 3.

If the 90s aren't your thing, take in some stand-up on March 24 when Canadians Shaun Majumder and Brent Butt of Corner Gas bring their comedy show to the entertainment resort.

And fans of Dancing With The Stars can enjoy a night of entertainment on January 28.

Tickets are available for purchase online. There is a limit of six tickets per customer per show.

Guests must be 12 or older to gain entry to the Entertainment Centre and 19 or older to enter the gaming floor.

A complete list of Casino Rama's performance lineup is available here.