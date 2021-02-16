Now that Ontario has lifted lockdown restrictions in most areas of the province, Gateway Casinos is reopening all but two of its casinos.

Three casinos in northern Ontario, including Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay, will reopen Wednesday at noon. Seven Gateway Casinos locations in southern Ontario opened Tuesday, including Sarnia, Point Edward, Chatham, London, Woodstock, Clinton and Hanover.

"All locations will operate using the reservation system introduced as part of the original re-opening of these properties last October," gaming officials said in a news release. "Due to the continued 50-customer capacity restrictions, properties will only be open to invited My Club Rewards members at this time. Invited members will be notified by email with details on how to make reservations."

The casino in Sudbury will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. while the locations in Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Thunder Bay's casino has a limit of 10 customers.

Two of the company's casinos, Innisfil and Casino Rama in Orillia, will remain closed for the time being.