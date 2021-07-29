Casinos in Winnipeg officially reopen
Winnipeg casinos have officially reopened their doors.
As of Wednesday, Club Regent and McPhillips Station Casinos, as well as the Shark Club Gaming Centre, are open to the public.
However, in order to attend a casino, Manitobans must be fully vaccinated. Customers will have to show proof of vaccination and ID to get in.
Club Regent and McPhillips Station are open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, while the Shark Club Gaming Centre is open from noon to 10 p.m.
Under Manitoba’s current public health orders, casinos and gaming centres are permitted to open at 50 per cent capacity, but only to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Manitobans must have had their second dose for at least two weeks to be considered fully vaccinated.
Staff at the casinos are not required to get vaccinated, however, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries told CTV News Winnipeg it is strongly recommended.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.
