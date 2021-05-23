Casselman man dies in fatal crash east of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say a Casselman man has died after crashing into the woods in eastern Ontario.

OPP said in a release that officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 500 near Benoit side road in The Nation Township at around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle had left the road and was found in the woods.

The Casselman fire department and Prescott-Russell paramedics attended. An officer performed first aid on the lone occupant of the vehicle, but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He has been identified as Gaetan Jodoin, 69, of Casselman.

The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.