Casselman's drinking water safe despite colour: municipality

The municipality of Casselman is reassuring its residents the drinking water is safe despite the dark colour and smell that could be present.

In an update Thursday evening, mayor Geneviève Lajoie said "water quality tests that are carried out twice a day by OCWA [Ontario Clean Water Agency] show that the manganese level is starting to drop."

Over the past week residents had raised concerns about the drinking water that is dark, appearing dirty or the colour of apple juice.

The discoloured water is because of high levels of manganese—a mineral distributed in air, water and soil—present in the South Nation River, according to the municipality.

The municipality advises residents to avoid boiling the water because that will only increase the concentration of manganese, it says.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the chief medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Public Health Unit says the high levels are "temporary, related to hot and dry weather conditions affecting the properties of the source of the water." He says Ontario currently does not have a drinking water quality standard for manganese.

"We will continue to advocate for a new source of drinking water for the city of Casselman. Manganese in water can cause discoloration but can still be used for bathing and washing," Roumeliotis said.