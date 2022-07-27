Cast of Hamilton gets the white hat treatment at the Jube
The musical is a hip hop history lesson about the creation of the Declaration of Independence that's become a cultural phenomenon. So it only seemed fitting Wednesday that a show that celebrates the origin story of the White House mark the occasion with a few white hats.
Hamilton cast members Julius Thomas and Donald Webber were only too happy to take the oath Wednesday before show time at the Jubilee Auditorium, where Tony Award winner Hamilton opened this week for an extended run.
The duo were white hatted by Cindy Good of Tourism Calgary, where Webber, who plays Aaron Burr in the show, said, "We are so honoured and thrilled to be honorary Calgarians. Come check us out here at the Southern Jubilee Auditorium."
Wednesday's performance was performed to a packed Jubilee, which was buzzing in anticipation at the return of Broadway Across Canada for its first show since the pandemic started in 2020.
Hamilton runs at the Jube through July 30.
