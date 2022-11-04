Casting call: 'Fargo' needs extras for filming of season 5 in Calgary
The fifth season of the popular FX television series Fargo is filming in Calgary right now, and you could be a part of the show.
The production needs background actors and is inviting anyone between the age of six and 90 years old to apply.
The casting call says all ethnicities are needed.
The show is filming in Calgary and the surrounding area until April 2023, and extras will be needed for the duration of shooting.
Anyone who is interested in applying can email a recent photo and their complete contact information for fargoextras@gmail.com.
The first three seasons of Fargo were filmed in Calgary, but the fourth was shot primarily in Chicago.
The cast for the latest installment includes Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris and Joe Keery, among others.
The series has been nominated for 55 Emmy Awards during its run, winning six – including for best miniseries in 2014.
The second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is also filming in Calgary right now.
