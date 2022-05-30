Casting call for LGBTQ2S folks in Timmins

Tourism Timmins is participating in an initiative that will showcase northern Ontario to members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community as a safe place to visit and enjoy.

Organizers are hosting a 'casting call' on June 13 and they're looking to recruit participants of any sexuality, gender and ethnicity.

A local photographer will be snapping pictures through the city at familiar locations, such as parks and landmarks.

"Something very casual and things that aren’t too staged," said Lacey Rigg, the coordinator of sports tourism for the City of Timmins.

"So anything from playing in a park, riding a bike, running around Gillies Lake, you know, having a favourite beverage at a local establishment, things like that... We want to show that it is open and safe here in the City of Timmins and in northern Ontario."

The photographs will be included in the next northeastern Ontario travel magazine and in advertising campaigns.

Tourism Timmins will also be able to use the images for its own marketing plans.

"The northern Ontario community has really grown and has become much more inclusive over the past 10 years since I’ve been around. And it’s just a phenomenal milestone I’d have to say," added Matthieu Villeneuve, the president of Timmins Pride.

People interested in participating in the photography session can get details from Tourism Timmins.