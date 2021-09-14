Castle façade coming down from former Oktoberfest building
Demolition has started on the castle façade on the former Oktoberfest building in Downtown Kitchener.
The iconic castle is coming down to make way for a new development.
The castle has been home to Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest for 35 years, but earlier this year the festival moved its headquarters to the former BMO building on King Street after dealing with financial loss.
The building will become a mixed-use retail space with restaurants, shops and office space. The building was purchased by Hans House Inc. for $1.3 million as part of a joint project between the Woodhouse Group and Brightpath Capital Corporation.
The Maypole will stay at its location on Benton Street.
This year's Oktoberfest will kick off with an official opening ceremony on Sept. 24, running over three weekends from Sept. 24 to Oct. 11.
-
Windsor church added to potential COVID-19 exposure listThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local church.
-
Waterloo Region seeing increase in number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks: Dr. WangWaterloo Region’s top doctor is hoping to keep community transmission low and increase vaccination rates as the area is seeing a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks.
-
OPP investigating serious single-vehicle crash in Dufferin CountyProvincial police are investigating what caused a vehicle to veer off the road and crash into a tree, leaving the driver with serious injuries on Monday afternoon near Orangeville.
-
Seven new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Middlesex-LondonThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and a new death.
-
Alberta announces COVID-19 vaccine cardAlbertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
Ontario lays out exemptions where proof of vaccination is not requiredHere are the scenarios in which Ontarians won’t need to show proof of vaccination documents.
-
'Explosion felt like an earthquake': Update expected from B.C. First Nation on lawsuit against EnbridgeA B.C. First Nation is expected to give an update Tuesday on its lawsuit tied to a pipeline explosion in 2018.
-
Average rents in Ottawa down slightly according to reportAverage rents in Ottawa are down slightly year-over-year according to a new report.
-
RCMP forensic unit deployed to investigation in Powell River, B.C.RCMP in Powell River have an area of Paradise Valley cordoned off as they conduct an investigation which began on Monday afternoon.