iHeartRadio

Castroneves tops Motorsports Hall of Fame of America class

image.jpg
Helio Castroneves celebrated his record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in May. When the Brazilian returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, track officials presented him with a bronze brick and on Friday, he was named as the headliner in a nine-member Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction class for 2022.
12