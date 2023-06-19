Cat adoption fees are 50% off at BC SPCA centres this weekend
It’s officially peak kitten season, according to the BC SPCA, with some of the furry friends finding their way into the organization’s care.
For that reason, June is known as “National Adopt-a-Cat month,” the organization said.
And to celebrate, adoption fees for cats are 50 per cent off at all BC SPCA centres in the province from Thursday through Sunday.
“Cats come into the BC SPCA’s care for a number of reasons,” Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA’s senior director for community animal centres, said in a Monday news release. “Some are strays, some are surrendered because their guardians are moving to homes where pets aren’t allowed or they just aren’t able to care for them. Cats are also seized by our Animal Protection Officers.”
McBride said “countless” studies have shown the ways pets—cats included—can improve their human companions’ mental and physical health. “Pets can be such a gift in our lives. We believe that there is a perfect match out there for every animal,” she said.
If you’re interested in adopting a discounted feline friend, you can visit the SPCA’s website to view the animals available for adoption.
