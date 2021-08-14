Cat adoption marathon hosted to help Alberta shelter
An Edmonton animal rescue shelter overwhelmed with small animals and cats held an adoption event Saturday to help make space for more pets in need.
As of Friday, the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society says it provided care for nearly 450 cats between its shelters in Edmonton and Calgary and foster homes across the province.
Jamey Blair, operations manager with the shelter, told CTV News Edmonton that during the summer months the number of people adopting pets.
“The day has been amazing,” she said. “It’s just awesome to see the cats go to their forever homes.”
The adoption event helped connect more than 26 cats with new owners. Cats that aren’t adopted will remain in the shelter's care.
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society receives cats from owners who surrender them, are strays, or are picked up by animal control officers.
“We’ve emptied a lot of kennels so we can still take in more cats and continue to help the community,” Blair added.
