Cat allegedly stolen near Victoria HarbourCats office

Victoria community members say that a pet cat has allegedly been stolen near the Victoria HarbourCats team office, which the cat frequently visits.

The cat was reportedly stolen on Monday afternoon near the office, located at 1814 Vancouver St., according to a social media post Friday.

The social media post says that a witness and building surveillance video shows a woman swiping the cat, which was lounging on a fence on its owner's property.

The post says that the woman seemed "well prepared" because she appeared to have a leash and cat carrier with her.

The cat, named Penelope, is all black. The social media post asks anyone who sees the cat to contact the HaroburCats at chris@harbourcats.com or the Victoria Police Department.

CTV News has reached out to VicPD further information.