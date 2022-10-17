Cat attacks have pet owners on edge in Mount Brydges

Cat owners in Mount Brydges are concerned after several reports of animals being attacked including the use of spring traps.

Chris Bruinink and his family are mourning the loss of the family cat ‘Belle’ after she returned home two weeks ago with her tail dragging and front tooth knocked out.

“We brought her into the VET. And what had happened is her tail had been broken off her spine. And the belief is that it was possibly caused by someone grabbing her by the tail swinging around in the air and throwing against a hard surface,” says Bruinink.

Bruinink says he heard stories in the neighbourhood near Glendon Drive and Bond Street of another cat that had been found with multiple injuries believed to be from an airsoft type gun, but called Police after another cat was found on Thursday with a spring trap attached to its leg.

“That confirmed our suspicions said someone in the area appeared to be being malicious towards animals” says Bruinink They took that animal to an emergency vet “They were able to remove the trap they figured it had been there for three to five days and were able to save cat's life they amputated the leg but once recovered will be adopted out”

Strathroy-Caradoc Police released a statement Monday that they have been unable to determine where the traps had been set up, but have received multiple reports in the last couple of months where outdoor cats have been intentionally injured by unknown suspects.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed to CTV news that a complaint was made to Animal Welfare Services and an investigation has begun. There will be no further comment as that investigation continues.

For Bruinink, he just wants to save another family from the heartbreak of losing a loved pet to a senseless act.

“People don't think about that and don't think when they're being malicious... but you know it impacted a lot of people and I'd hate to see it happen anybody else”

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information about the traps or the persons responsible for harming the cats. Cruelty to animals is a criminal offence and a person could face two years in prison if convicted.