Cat cafe a first for Sault Ste. Marie

A bakery in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while finding homes for area cats.

Thyne’s Bakery and The Animal Assistance Group (TAAG) have teamed up on the city’s first cat cafe.

It’s called 'Cat-urday Cat Cafe.'

“People can come through the two doors with their food, beverage, or, if they wish, to play a game, or just read a book, or have some quiet time, do their homework with the cats being around them,” said DJ Thyne, owner of Thyne’s Bakery.

“The goal is to hopefully have them bond with the cats and have them adopted.”

As cats can be very fickle, Thyne said he designed the cat cafe to have plenty of hiding spots for the cats if they don’t feel like socializing.

However, Thyne said it’s not often that the cats don’t want to visit with the customers.

Health regulations dictate the cats be kept away from the bakery’s kitchen and food service counter. And there is a separate ventilation system in the cat room to keep allergens away from the kitchen area.

TAAG supplies the cats, which are all up for adoption.