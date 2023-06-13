Cat given medical attention after Fergus house fire

Fire officials say a cat is expected to survive after receiving medical attention following a house fire in Fergus on Tuesday afternoon.

Centre Wellington Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Karn said crews responded to a house fire on Woodside Street around 2 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters determined nobody was home, but two cats and two dogs were in the house.

The cat that received medical attention is expected to survive, Karn said.

The three other animals were rescued without reported injuries.

Karn said the initial damage estimate from the fire is pegged at roughly $100,000.

According to Karn, a neighbour heard the smoke alarm, spotted smoke and called 911.

The homeowners returned a short time later.