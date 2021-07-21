Cat-like robot serving at Edmonton restaurant
A Chinese food restaurant in Edmonton wants customers to give its latest staff member a warm welcome.
Buddy Wonton Seafood Restaurant has added a feline robot to its roster of servers.
“We got it a couple weeks ago,” Jack Zheng, the restaurant owner, said. “It works very good.”
Workers key in the table number and the robot does the rest. The restaurant is testing it out courtesy of a local company and so far it’s going well.
“It has helped us a lot, and we feel he’s also cute,” Zheng smiled.
Not only is the robot a hit with the owner but patrons seem to like the unexpected addition to the establishment as well.
“It’s kind of fun,” one customer told CTV News Edmonton.
“[It] caught me off guard when [it] first came toward me,” she laughed. “I didn’t know what it was, but it’s pretty cool.”
Zheng told CTV News he’s seen more reservations as a result of his new robot worker.
-
'He was a hero': B.C. father of 4 loses life trying to save son at Fraser Valley lakeA family picnic at B.C.'s Chehalis Lake ended in heartbreak after a man rushed into the water in a heroic attempt to rescue his son.
-
Hundreds of stolen items, including truck and trailer, recovered in southern AlbertaA group of three people have been charged in connection with a fraud and stolen property investigation involving multiple locations in southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan.
-
-
Greater Sudbury receives $2.9M for city's transit systemCaroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, announced Wednesday that Sudbury's transit system is receiving $2.9 million
-
'I'm very frustrated': Albertans, business groups critical of U.S. border restriction extensionBruce Mitschke was planning on taking his boat along for his family vacation to Idaho in early August, but his plan to make the hours-long drive from his southern Alberta home are now on pause.
-
Local restaurants opting out of annual Taste of EdmontonSome local restaurants are choosing not to partake in this year’s foodie fest due to safety concerns and financial circumstances.
-
New garbage collection program sees thousands of missed pick-up calls, city data showsNew black and green bins are planned to be delivered to all Edmontonians come September, but some residents are already taking issue with the city’s new garbage collection program.
-
Website listing Toronto businesses with vaccination policies shuts down after receiving hateful messagesA new website meant to help customers find Toronto businesses with vaccinated staff or those that have COVID-19 vaccination policies has been forced to shut down after people started leaving fake google reviews and sending hateful messages.
-
N.B. border towns prepare for confusion with new split in land crossing restrictionsConfusion is expected at Canadian/U.S. land border crossings next month, as both countries go in different directions with restrictions after months of mutual measures.