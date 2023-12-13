Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive

The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named Time Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year.

The magazine's latest cover features Swift posing with her rescue cat, Benjamin Button, draped around her neck, to the delight of her fellow feline appreciators.

The singer – who has two other cats as well, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson – has been known to flaunt her pets on social media, and famously leapt at the opportunity to portray a cat in the ill-fated Hollywood adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "Cats."

To mark her Time accolade, the B.C. SPCA issued the #TaylorSwiftChallenge on Wednesday, urging supporters to donate to the animal welfare charity in a message riddled with song references.

"No matter what amount you're able to give, your donation will help write a 'Love Story' for animals in need," the SPCA wrote on its website. "Let's come together for the animals, and fill their 'Blank Space' with warmth, care and hope this holiday season."

The charity suggested donations of $13, $22, $34 and $89 – each one another reference that might be picked up by an observant Swiftie.

The B.C. SPCA has a five-star rating from Charity Intelligence Canada, and has said donations help the organization to conduct an average of 8,000 animal cruelty investigations annually.