Cat missing for three years reunited with family in New Liskeard

If Ralph the cat from Kamloops, B.C., could talk, boy, would he have tales to tell.

For about a decade, he lived the west coast life with Crystal Maclean.

“Ralph's been a great cat. He’s a pretty laid back cat, affectionate," said Maclean.

But one day, Maclean said, Ralph didn't seem to be feeling good about their situation. She said they were living with some friends while she was getting ready to move out of the country for a while. She said he was feeling stressed and ended up escaping the house.

She said many efforts were made to find him, but no luck.

Maclean now calls New Liskeard, Ont., home and she got a call last week that took her by surprise.

Three years and 10 months after his disappearance, Ralph has come back into her life. She is waiting in Toronto this weekend for his flight to come in from British Columbia.

Officials with SPCA in Kamloops said Ralph was brought in Jan. 26.

"The finder got to a point where she couldn’t care for Ralph any longer as an outdoor cat, so she brought him in to us as a stray so that he would be cared for," said Sarah Gerow, an animal care supervisor with BC SPCA.

Gerow said she could tell he had been neutered and it was likely that someone was missing him.

His photo was uploaded to the organization's website and a friend of Maclean's in Kamloops named Linda recognized him.

“Linda never forgot about Ralph," said Maclean. "She always looked for Ralph and she saw the picture and she thought it looks like Ralph, could it be? And I thought, well, I’ll give them a call and we exchanged information and pictures and they were able to clearly identify this was Ralph.”

Gerow said a happy ending to this type of story is pretty rare.

“We’ve had a few situations in the past but yeah it’s a pretty crazy story," she said.

"Animals are such a big part of people's lives and it’s so devastating when they go missing or you lose one. It’s like a hole in your family so we’re just happy for everyone involved.”

"I just miss that face," said MacLean. "He’s just got that expression on his face, pretty knowing cat."

Maclean said she is grateful for the BC SPCA's help in bringing Ralph back to her and soon, Ralph will be living his best life in northern Ontario.